Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,691 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.57% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,278,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,084,261 shares of company stock valued at $635,242,017. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.