Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F-star Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.82. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

