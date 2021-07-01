Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $667.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $695.47. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $467.55 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

