Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

MBCN opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.