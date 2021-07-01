Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ stock opened at $175.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

