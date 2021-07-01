Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

