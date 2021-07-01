Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 248,514 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 248,514 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 380,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Euronav by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Euronav by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 253,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 107,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

