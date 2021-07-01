Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 109,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

ACM stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.