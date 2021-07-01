Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $294.79 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

