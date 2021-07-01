Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Shares of ATVI opened at $95.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.