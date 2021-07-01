adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €303.75 ($357.35).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €313.90 ($369.29) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €287.71.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

