Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $585.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $517.86. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.29 and a 52 week high of $592.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

