Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.44

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.44 and last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 3211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.57.

Several analysts have commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after acquiring an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

