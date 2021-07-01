Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$6.25

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAVVF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

