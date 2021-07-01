Aegis Initiates Coverage on XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Stock analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.18 million, a P/E ratio of 178.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10. XOMA has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. Analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

