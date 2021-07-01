AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Short Interest Update

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 31st total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 286,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,333. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. AeroCentury has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.97.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter. AeroCentury had a negative return on equity of 256.67% and a negative net margin of 269.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroCentury by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.