AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $109.87, but opened at $105.67. AeroVironment shares last traded at $97.04, with a volume of 3,325 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock valued at $15,665,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $21,502,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

