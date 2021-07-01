AeroVironment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,752 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,974% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.77. 4,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,864. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AeroVironment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

