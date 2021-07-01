Aeternity (AE) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $36.80 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 154.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00102879 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039311 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,243,361 coins and its circulating supply is 339,422,418 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

