AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $153.96. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.73.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AGCO by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

