AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $153.96.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.47.

AGCO opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after buying an additional 797,466 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after buying an additional 389,929 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

