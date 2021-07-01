AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $16.37 million and approximately $679,065.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.39 or 0.00715472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.95 or 0.07795117 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,181,856 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

