AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 849,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,273% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The company has a market cap of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

