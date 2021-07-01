Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.33 ($29.80).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

AIXA traded down €0.52 ($0.61) on Friday, hitting €22.85 ($26.88). 494,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aixtron has a one year low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a one year high of €23.56 ($27.72). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

