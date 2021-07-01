Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

