Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

