Algert Global LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,424 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,112. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

