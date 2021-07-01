Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Nautilus worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 59.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 30.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $4,268,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $9,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $515.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

