Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

