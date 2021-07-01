Algert Global LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $773,670. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

