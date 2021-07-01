Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,974 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of IVERIC bio worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISEE opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

