Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.09.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

