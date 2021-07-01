Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 600.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.