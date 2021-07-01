ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.12% of ALLETE worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,827. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

