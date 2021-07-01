Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:APH traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102.20 ($1.34). The stock had a trading volume of 730,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.22. Alliance Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 68.08 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £546.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other Alliance Pharma news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £88,350 ($115,429.84).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

