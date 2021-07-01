AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.56

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 206641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,254.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

