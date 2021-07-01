Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at $89,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

