Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,697 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

