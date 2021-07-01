Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $401,000 Stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,211 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,734 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246,685 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 17.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,998,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after purchasing an additional 436,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,446. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

