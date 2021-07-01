Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $435,000 Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $805.82 million, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 2.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

