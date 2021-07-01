Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $455,000 Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,542 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

CCS stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

