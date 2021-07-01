Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 15,470 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 128.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

NYSE CCU opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.