Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.36.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.19. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

