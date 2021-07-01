Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 302,320 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Allison Transmission worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

