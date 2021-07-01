Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 141.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

