Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $181,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

