Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 121,768 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 80,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE:TGI opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.