Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 276 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,157,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $81,002,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Insiders sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

