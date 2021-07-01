Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Daseke at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

DSKE stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

