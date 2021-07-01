Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $2,818.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's robust cloud arm is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Moreover, Google’s mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category is a tailwind. Also, the company’s growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. Additionally, Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses remain concerns.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,441.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,360.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 274,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

